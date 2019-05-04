It’s not right that Mexican families are getting separated or running away from their hometown just so their kids can be safe. A family had to leave their home to escape a police raid which hundreds of migrants were arrested. This couple had a 4-year-old daughter. They had a certain amount of money that they needed to save up for transportation and food. The husband only had $680 to keep his family alive. His daughter had to eat food off the ground like seeds. How would you feel if your kid had to eat from the dirty ground? It's possible for her to get sick you never know what has been on the floor. What will be your reaction if your child asked you "mommy /daddy can we go home?' How will you respond to that? You would be devastated because you just want you child to be happy and not stressed out. Hispanic children shouldn't suffer have to suffer, they should be getting their education for their future.
Lyricyoanna Sanchez
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.