Letter: Mexico and US Combination
The US should establish a new affiliation with Mexico. In light of experience with COVID-19, Afghanistan, and climate changing, now is the time to start exploration and management of new relationships. Mexico and the US can lead the way to beneficial future for us all. Our future is together.

Consultations with Mexico among the two sets of legislators, bordering provinces and states, and executive agency counterparts in public health, security, environment, native peoples, social security, language, culture, education, borders, demographics, and democratic representation is essential for public discussion going forward.

The presidents should report periodically to legislators on the status, insights, and challenges in these consultations. Any structural change proposals should be deliberate and subject to repeated plebiscite votes in both current countries and ample opportunity for withdrawals as the process moves forward.

This is an important and deliberate process, and the resolution can only be beneficial to all of us. Mexico and US are one in the future.

Larry Spears

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

