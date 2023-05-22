So If Mexico can be allowed to sue a gun dealership in Az? Our attorney general can sue them for allowing the flow of illegal drugs and immigrants into az. This has a tremendous effect on our community. People are dying from the drugs flowing across our state borders as well as the immigrants that die on a daily basis trying to come here. As I see it the monetary amount the tax payer in this state has to pay to accommodate immigrants with the benefits and housing cost is to much. So maybe a petition From the people get together and file in a federal court to sue the country of Mexico for allowing this to destroy our country. And kill our children. The strain on Az is too much and needs to be paid for by Mexico if they allow this to continue.