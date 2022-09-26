Letter: MIA: Theater Reviews

The other evening I attended The Rogue Theatre’s timely and telling production of Lynn Nottage’s Sweat. Unusual for The Rogue, there were a considerable number of vacant seats. I wondered why? Then I recalled I hadn’t seen a review of the play in The Star. Now I learn The Star no longer will be reviewing Tucson theater. What a loss: a loss to the cultural community and equally, a loss to the city’s economy. We may not always agree with a reviewer’s opinions, but theater reviews are one of the ways we decide what to see, and from the point of view of the theater company, how we spend our discretionary dollars. What a loss all around.