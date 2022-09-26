 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: MIA: Theater Reviews

  • Comments

The other evening I attended The Rogue Theatre’s timely and telling production of Lynn Nottage’s Sweat. Unusual for The Rogue, there were a considerable number of vacant seats. I wondered why? Then I recalled I hadn’t seen a review of the play in The Star. Now I learn The Star no longer will be reviewing Tucson theater. What a loss: a loss to the cultural community and equally, a loss to the city’s economy. We may not always agree with a reviewer’s opinions, but theater reviews are one of the ways we decide what to see, and from the point of view of the theater company, how we spend our discretionary dollars. What a loss all around.

Lynn Ratener

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News