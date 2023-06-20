The increasingly apparent abuses surrounding sober living homes critiqued by Tim Steller on June 18, 2023 sparked my memories of a similar societal problem, which we fumbled and which resulted in today’s seemingly intractable homelessness plague.

Some political and professional “geniuses” devised a money saving gimmick that enabled acute mental health care hospitals and related halfway houses, which polite NIMBY people didn’t want in their pristine neighborhoods, to be shuttered as veterans and other people with severe mental illnesses were “deinstitutionalized” - condemned to the streets.

If society once more fumbles the need to license, regulate and monitor sober living homes, do we run the risk of exacerbating the unresolved problem of homelessness by adding hordes of recovering drug and substance abusers to all those others abandoned for years to hide in plain sight as blights on communities?

Mort Ganeles

Foothills