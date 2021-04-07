Letter: Migrant deaths in the desert

Re: the April 5 letter
In regards to a recent letter about the death of a child who drowned in the Rio Grande River trying to cross into the U.S. ("Deaths on border belie Biden's narrative"), the letter writer may be unaware of the situation here in Arizona. We have many deaths right at our doorstep. Humane Borders, in partnership with the Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner, posts information about migrant deaths beginning in 1981 (1 set of human remains) through 2020 (227 sets of human remains). We know there are many more people who simply haven’t been found yet. The deceased include babies and young children; the death of a 6 year old girl here in 2019, for example, got a fair amount of press attention Sadly, no political party is free of responsibility for these deaths. Throughout the years, no matter who is President, volunteers have worked to save lives. Join us!
Dinah Bear
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.