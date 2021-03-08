 Skip to main content
Letter: Migrant Farm Worker and available COVID Vaccinations
Re: “Arizona gradually opening vaccines to 55-64 age group, starting Tues. in Phoenix” (AZ Daily Star Mar. 2, 2021)

The issue of immigration and how immigrants are treated surely extends to our local farms in Arizona. Especially with COVID, it would be helpful to see a voluntary effort of medical people’s getting a mobile unit to the fields so that our migrant farm workers can be vaccinated, as was done in Elgin, IL, for migrant farm laborers there (NPR Report, March 1, 2021, Christine Herman). 90% of all green leafy vegetables from October to March are grown right in Yuma County (Yuma County Chamber of Commerce count) with the labor of (on average) 127,000 farm workers, according to The National Center for Farmworker Health in 2014. It is to everyone’s benefit if all of these are vaccinated against COVID with no status questions asked.

Gloria McMillan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

