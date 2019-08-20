In her recent column, Renee Schafer Horton complained that Catholic Ministries should have been more inclusive of the faith community before making their decision to move the migrant shelter to the detention center. Poor Ms. Horton said she spat out her coffee in shock when she heard the news. Spat out her coffee? How on earth did she respond to the tragic and gory details of the two mass killings in El Paso and Dayton? Get over yourself, Ms. Horton. Many thanks to Catholic Ministries for providing help to migrants in crisis, and for offering a place where we Tucsonans can participate in supporting the greater good instead of sitting on the sidelines. And I'm not even a Catholic.
Georgia Pope
Northwest side
