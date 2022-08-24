Letter: Migrants and the wall

And yet another article, August 21, saying that border walls are ineffective. Several articles have made this point. But let's look at how they make that point, starting with a investigative article by the Star last December. It includes the unfortunate fact that migrants go around the walls to more dangerous areas. Humanitarian groups point out that walls force migrants to make entry in more hazardous areas. A current problem is the gaps in the wall near the Moreles Dam , "forcing" migrants to enter thru them. President Biden, after immediately stopping wall construction and vowing that no more would be built, now plans to fill those gaps to prevent unsafe entries through those gaps. The common theme here is that migrants go AROUND the walls to enter. Those arguing that walls are ineffective are actually pointing out the fact that INCOMPLETE walls are ineffective. Complete walls would force most migrants to enter at established legal entry points, where they would be safe. Hundreds of deaths would be avoided.