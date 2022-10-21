 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Migration actualizes dreams

Re: the Oct. 15 article "Ciscomani often quiet on 'American Dream' success."

Thank you for Maurice Goldman's article. I, too, have wondered about the circumstances regarding the Ciscomani family's successful migration to the United States. It is odd that Ciscomani takes pride in living the American Dream while advocating for denying that same dream to others.

Maurice Goldman wrote of his family's successful migration from Germany in 1948. Tens of millions of my ancestors left dire circumstances in Ireland to seek a better life in America. With so much talk today of unaccompanied children seeking to enter the United States, It is worth noting that an Irish teenager by the name of Annie Moore and her two younger brothers were the first to enter America through Ellis Island.

Migration has been a part of life since the dawn of time, and the world's changing climate will necessitate even greater migration in order for dreams to be reached.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

