Another election year, and the westside Joaquín Murietta Park is again “discovered” by City officials. In 1970, hundreds of westside residents fought to create Joaquín Murietta Park so that our kids would have somewhere to play and swim and families could gather. As Western Little League parents and officials in the 1980s-1990s, we worked with many parents to make sure our park and swimming pool were maintained. We helped develop a Joaquín Murietta Master Plan.

Last election cycle, the Ward One Council office trotted out the Joaquín Murietta Master Plan. Once the election was over, Murietta Park was tossed aside. Another election year, and again, Murietta Park is “discovered.” The disrepair of Murietta Park is disgraceful. The beautiful green space of yesteryear is today a neglected brown space. A tree is growing in the long-shuttered swimming pool! We urge Ward One residents to vote for Miguel Ortega for City Council – he listens to and respects the people whose taxes sustain the City.

Salomón R. Baldenegro and Cecilia Cruz

West side