Letter: Mike Ingram's Vigneto Development

The AZ Daily Star's 12/6/20 article "Claims lead judge to call for release of records" reports that the deputy secretary of the interior brought pressure on Fish and Wildlife Dept. employees to reverse their opposition and to approve the development of a big Trump donor.
Anyone can tell that 20,000 more families will place an insupportable demand on the already overtaxed water supply in the San Pedro valley.
I am so glad President Trump was elected to "drain the swamp."
Jon Sebba
Northeast side
