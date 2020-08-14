You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Mike Pence Visit
Mike Pence was appointed to lead the Covid 19 epidemic. Nowhere in the narrative of his recent visit to Tucson did he comment on, or was he asked about the 18,000 reported Covid cases, and five hundred deaths in Pima County.

His visit seems to have been a regurgitation of the warn out law and order "Southern Strategy" of the last century. "Whistling Dixie" through the graveyard is the only tune his administration and followers know.

John Corbett

Foothills

