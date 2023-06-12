Related to this story

Letter: Trashy Tucson

So many concerns. Climate change, water scarcity, crime, highways bulldozed through natural beauty. This list goes on. But, as I walk, bike an…

Letter: Sit This One Out Raul

I received our esteemed Representative Grijalva’s endorsement for the Tucson City Council Ward One incumbent. Not so much surprised, but disap…

Letter: ASU Medical School

As a taxpayer, I was disappointed to read that the Arizona Board of Regents has approved the establishment of a new ASU Medical School. If the…

