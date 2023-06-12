I have to admit that I was surprised at my visceral response to Alison Jones’ deeply anti-military letter of June 7. True, I am a white, male, straight, conservative, semi-elderly, Protestant, career-military gun owner, but I naively thought that the good liberals of southern Arizona had at last forgiven me for those transgressions. Certainly, it was nice, although superfluous, during the last two decades to be “thanked for my service,” as trite as that phrase has become. Now I have to wonder if the worm has turned once again to the point that I will have to be chastised for my war-mongering activities in the skies over Southeast Asia and other world hotspots. Ms. Jones’ criticism can be assuaged, I hope, by the knowledge that I, at least, have not surrendered to the siren song of “sedition, conspiracy, compulsive thinking, excessive nationalism, and domestic terrorism.” Frankly, I don't know of any of my contemporaries who have.