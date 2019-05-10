It comes as no surprise that Steve Cristy and Ally Miller approve Rosemont mine. Clearly the importance of corporate America far outweighs the interest and health of humans. It’s not important that we run out of fresh water. It doesn’t matter that tourism, a Tucson industry will suffer.
Clearly what matters to Cristy and Miller is short term gain. They apparently think that 400 temporary jobs matter more than History, Culture, Ancestral burial grounds, the diminishing of birds and animals, and one big mess after they take....
Steve Cristy has history in regard to our water. Does he care how Rosemont affects Tucson’s water? Miller has voiced in the past how much she loves Phoenix and wants to shape Tucson in its image.
Ally let me know when you plan to leave Tucson. I’ll come help you pack!
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
