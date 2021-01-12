Letter: Miller is a first half coach

Losing to USC & UCLA are more examples of Miller being out coached in the second half. USC shot 75% from the field in the 2nd half and outscored AZ by 13, UCLA outscored AZ by 5. Coaches adjust because they know Miller will play man to man in the second half.
These are replays of losing to ASU when AZ was up 22 at the half & 1st round NCAA losses to Buffalo & Wichita State. Miller has lost in 5 Regionals, is the 22nd highest paid coach in the NCAA, the 3rd highest in PAC 12. He is paid more than Mark Few of Gonzaga who has 1 NCCAA championship, 2 Elite Eights, 6 sweet 16’s.
Neither U of AZ or the fans are getting the results they are paying for and should let Miller go after his contract expires.
John Shattuck
Northwest side
