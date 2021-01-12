 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Miller is a first half coach
View Comments

Letter: Miller is a first half coach

Losing to USC & UCLA are more examples of Miller being out coached in the second half. USC shot 75% from the field in the 2nd half and outscored AZ by 13, UCLA outscored AZ by 5. Coaches adjust because they know Miller will play man to man in the second half.

These are replays of losing to ASU when AZ was up 22 at the half & 1st round NCAA losses to Buffalo & Wichita State. Miller has lost in 5 Regionals, is the 22nd highest paid coach in the NCAA, the 3rd highest in PAC 12. He is paid more than Mark Few of Gonzaga who has 1 NCCAA championship, 2 Elite Eights, 6 sweet 16’s.

Neither U of AZ or the fans are getting the results they are paying for and should let Miller go after his contract expires.

John Shattuck

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Local-issues

Letter: Shame on you

Shame on you Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ. Due to your lack of action in the face of a horrible crisis this state is now number one in THE WO…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID Vaccine

It appears that the Pima County Health Department is suffering from some form of paralysis. Weeks into vaccine availability and there is still…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News