Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the final two and has already established a more than capable history of getting the job done. Furthermore, the U of A wouldn't have to look far, nor would this individual even have to relocate to accept the job. That person? Adia Barnes! Many would say "No, a WOMAN can't coach a men's basketball team, especially one as prestigious as U of A!" Why not? Men have been coaching women's basketball for years! Coach Barnes has already proven herself and she deserves the opportunity to take her career to a different level, especially since coaches who head men's teams earn far more than those who coach women's sports. Why not allow her this opportunity and open the doors to women everywhere to show that the best qualified PERSON for the job doesn't have to be a man!
Karen Stroder
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.