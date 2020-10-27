Letter: Million Tree Initiative

Thank you, thank you, thank you to the Tucson City Council and Regina Romero for adopting the Million Tree Initiative to help our city combat our unhappy title of third-fastest-warming city in the U.S. And just as importantly, thank you for having the intention to prioritize neighborhoods that are most vulnerable to extreme heat, where there are few trees to provide greenery and shade and beauty, those neighborhoods that are often low income. This is one public policy that takes us in a direction of equitable change to fight inequitable living conditions in our city.
Judy Rubin
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!