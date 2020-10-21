Letter: Million Tree Planting Initiative

Kudos to Mayor Regina for proving to be the forward thinking Mayor the vast majority of us voted for. Her long range plan to keep Tucson, the city we love, healthy and thriving deserves recognition and cooperation and support from all of us. Trees are the lungs of our planet and I am so proud to be part of a community that recognizes this fact, well grounded in science and common sense. And, she is bringing this project in on a reasonable budget, not awarding millions of dollars to some over-priced, top heavy, out-of-town organization.
Chris angle
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
