Re: the Dec. 8 article "Sense of privilege weakens DPS director's authority."
Thank you, Tim Steller, for the truth in you column.
Col. Frank Milstead should resign immediately. He broke the speed limit law and thinks that O.K. It’s not; the limit is there for safety. He was inordinately unsafe on the interstate and didn’t receive a ticket or pay a hefty fine.
He was quoted as saying he’s “baffled” about the outcry about driving 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Does that mean other parts of the job baffle him too?
What a dreadful example for every other driver in this state. We’re all paying his salary and should demand he quit.
Kathleen Vandervoet
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.