Letter: Mind-set is key to navigating uncertain reality
View Comments

Letter: Mind-set is key to navigating uncertain reality

Re: the April 20 article "Mind-set is key to navigating uncertain reality."

Amy Hirshberg Lederman's columns have always inspired and comforted me. Today's description of the resurfacing now, during the coronavirus pandemic, of her feelings during her late husband's battle with cancer is one of her best.

Her advice to us, your readers, is practical and meaningful. I, like her, feel better after I make my bed. As a recent widow, I find that riding the elephant in the room is much more helpful than avoiding it. Every point she makes can help us to create a positive mind-set.

Please continue to feature Ms. Lederman's words of wisdom.

Arlene Bathgate

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News