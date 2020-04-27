Letter: Mind-set is key to navigating uncertain reality

Re: the April 20 article "Mind-set is key to navigating uncertain reality."
Amy Hirshberg Lederman's columns have always inspired and comforted me. Today's description of the resurfacing now, during the coronavirus pandemic, of her feelings during her late husband's battle with cancer is one of her best.
Her advice to us, your readers, is practical and meaningful. I, like her, feel better after I make my bed. As a recent widow, I find that riding the elephant in the room is much more helpful than avoiding it. Every point she makes can help us to create a positive mind-set.
Please continue to feature Ms. Lederman's words of wisdom.
Arlene Bathgate
SaddleBrooke
