Ahhhh, our state legislature. The majority pushes for parents rights that have always been there. The legislature is pushing an agenda that interferes with parent's rights.

For example: the banning of books. As a parent I should have the right to allow my child to read books. If you, as a parent, don't want your child to read certain books then by all means don't let them. If you don't want your child to see a drag show, then don't! But you don't have the right to tell me what my child can see and not see.

You want your child to pray at school? Fine, just don't tell mine that they have to. Want your child to say the Pledge of Allegiance? Fine, just don't tell mine that they have to.

To paraphrase a Hank Williams song, If you find your own business then you won't be minding mine.

George Franklin

Foothills