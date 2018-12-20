Re: the Dec. 16 guest column 'Mining can be safe and beneficial to Arizonans.'

Steve Trussell focuses on the billions of dollars generated, failing to disclose the benefits to a foreign country and limited jobs for Tucsonans. It's all about the money. How shortsighted to ignore the destruction of flora and fauna of Tucson, the beautiful mountains, water contamination, and desecration of Native American sacred land. When we destroy our planet, money won't buy us out of the severe consequences. It's time to look at the devastating long view of Rosemont Mine.

Sandra Katz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

