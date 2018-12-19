Re: the Dec. 16 guest column "Mining can be safe and beneficial to Arizonans."
Steve Trussell's recent op-ed extolling the mining industry in Arizona is a thinly veiled essay in support of the Rosemont Mine project. He ignores the environmental consequences of permitting this project to move forward. The damage to Tucson's water supply, the destruction of over 50 cultural sites significant to many tribes in Arizona and the permanent destruction of the cultural and natural landscape of the north end of the Santa Rita Mountains. None of these can be mitigated. Apparently, Mr. Trussell is willing to trade all of these permanent environmental consequences for short-term economic benefits.
Peter Steere
West side
