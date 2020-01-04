Letter: minimum wage does not cause unemployment

Re: the Jan. 1 "Minimum wage bump from $11 to $12 kicks in today in AZ."
Garricki Taylor, spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, once again repeated the old lie about minimum wages causing unemployment. He said that his prediction a rise in unemployment didn't happen because the economy was strong. No, that is not the reason. Repeated research has shown that in up economies or down, reasonable minimum wage rises do not cause additional unemployment once all the the other possible causes have been controlled for. The reason for this is not entirely clear given that simple Econ 101 models would predict the opposite result. However, what happens in the real World is very clear: no rise in unemployment.
Anthony Mendoza
Northwest side
