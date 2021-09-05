Letter: Minimum wage

Joshua Jacobsen is to be congratulated for writing an intelligent, nuanced editorial on the minimum wage proposals currently being thrashed over in Tucson. The issue was just as hot back in the 1980s at the Eller School, when the minimum wage surged all the way from $3.05 to $3.15 (horrors!) My takeaway was that it's complicated. Eventually, I concluded that the majority of the argumentative points were not sincere.
The Chamber of Commerce side was arguing everything but the science, much like the anti-vaccination crowd today, while the higher wage side was dependent on emotional appeals. I try to stay current on the issue, and believe that in the long run, the economy adjusts for higher minimum wages. Emphasis on long run.
Some businesses are hurt. Sadly, some fail. Others are unaffected. Mr. Jacobsen, representing the local small restaurant trade, is definitely in a position to be hurt. Publicly traded restaurant corporations are not. My advice? Compromise. Give the small guys some wiggle room.
Rick Howell
East side
