Letter: minimum wage

Re: the July 5 article "Inflated minimum wages hurt poor people."
Writer Jonathan Hoffman's article in the July 5 Star reads like a primer for a course in "The Wonderful World of Capitalism." I question his logic in equating money and productivity. He says, "The employee sells productivity for money; the employer sells money for productivity." That's ridiculous. The employer doesn't sell money to anyone unless he/she is a money marketeer. The employer pays wages that assure his/her profits. Yes, those profits are especially slim for the small business owner. An MIT study finds that the minimum hourly wage for a family of four is $32.42. This cannot be sustained by small businesses. But Mr. Hoffman's examples of how the system works are bogus. The backhoe guy and the shovel guy are not in the same class. No amount of fast shoveling will put the worker in the backhoe seat with a living wage. As fellow citizens we should provide an "artificial" minimum wage well above $15.00.
John Wilson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.