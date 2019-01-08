Re: the Jan. 6 column "Arizona's minimum wage hurts first-time job seekers."
My first job was in a department store (clerk) in Portland, Maine, in the summer of 1969. There were few jobs available for inexperienced folks. The minimum wage at that time was $1.60 per hour (unless you were employed in a restaurant or other exempt field).
I read in today's paper about the military budget of 1969, and that we need to multiply by seven to get today's dollar. Therefore that $1.60 in today's dollar would be $11.20. More than the Arizona minimum wage in 2019. It was hard to get a first time job 50 years ago, just as it is tricky today. In 1969 there were seasoned adults willing to take minimum wage jobs right alongside first-time job holders. I was glad I only had to work summer, and was able to go to college that fall!
Abby Oppenheim
Oro Valley
