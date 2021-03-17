Letter: Minimum wage

About 60 years ago when I was 16 I got a job as an usher in the local movie theater. It paid $1.10 an hour. A couple weeks later the minimum wage went to $1.25. I thought to myself "Man, this working stuff is OK. I just got a 10% raise. A year later I was still at a buck and a quarter. Then at 17 I figured out that to make more money I need to get a better job and did.
If you are planning on surviving on the minimum wage then you will be very disappointed. Minimum wage is a starting point. YOU have to move on from there.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.