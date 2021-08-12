Letter: Mining in the Santa Rita Mountain Range

I wish to thank the Daily Star and reporter Tony Davis for the insightful article on pending mining activity on the western flank of the Santa Rita mountain range. The location to be mined by Hudbay Minerals directly faces the communities of Green Valley and Sahuarita, and neighborhoods like Quail Creek, Rancho Sahuarita and others will be exposed to the sounds of excavation and blasting, ore transport and construction for years. We also are running low on our water supply and will have to decide if we would like population growth or limited mining activity. I support responsible copper mining but would like to see mining companies clean up their tailing piles and remediate mines like Bisbee, AZ before they start blasting the tops off of our scenic mountains.
Charles Stack
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.