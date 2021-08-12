 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mining in the Santa Rita Mountain Range
View Comments

Letter: Mining in the Santa Rita Mountain Range

  • Comments

I wish to thank the Daily Star and reporter Tony Davis for the insightful article on pending mining activity on the western flank of the Santa Rita mountain range. The location to be mined by Hudbay Minerals directly faces the communities of Green Valley and Sahuarita, and neighborhoods like Quail Creek, Rancho Sahuarita and others will be exposed to the sounds of excavation and blasting, ore transport and construction for years. We also are running low on our water supply and will have to decide if we would like population growth or limited mining activity. I support responsible copper mining but would like to see mining companies clean up their tailing piles and remediate mines like Bisbee, AZ before they start blasting the tops off of our scenic mountains.

Charles Stack

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Updated

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News