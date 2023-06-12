Regarding recent letter about mining. The writer spend 20 years in the mining business and should know that mining is, intrinsically, a dirty business. I was, in part, responsible for the immense tailings overlooking Green Valley. Have you noticed that nothing grows on them after 70 years? Mining companies' profits depend on the going price of their minerals have no hesitation to shut down and leave their mess when the cost of mining becomes uneconomical. Polluted water, open mine shafts, toxic debris - not their problem - just ours to clean up. Don't believe mining company promises, when they declare bankruptcy and leave town, those promises no longer apply. BTW, Hudbay and its predecessors have a history along those lines.