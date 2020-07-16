Letter: MINING IS, AND ALWAYS WILL BE, A DIRTY BUSINESS
Promises, promises... According to Hudbay, the proposed Rosemont mine will do some good things-600 high paying jobs-they don't mention that 90% of them filled by current Hudbay employees transferred here. Despite the "pie in the sky" Hudbay promises, this is the likely scenario, a reprise done at other Hudbay ventures. 1) mine and mills are constructed. 2) Maybe 100 Tucson residents are hired at average wages; 3) Vast amounts of precious water are used to help a Canadian company make a profit; 4) Price of copper drops; 5) Mine operations suspended indefinitely; 6) workers laid off; 7) Hudbay or a surrogate corporation declares bankruptcy; 8) Hudbay says "Adios, Tucson; 9) Environmental damage persists for centuries 10) Our kids and grandkids pay the price of lack of water and destroyed natural beauty. Don't believe this scenario? Google Hudbay's former mining ventures and see for yourself. No Rosemont mine!

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

