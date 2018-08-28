Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "It's time to move forward, stop fighting Rosemont."
Tucson Metro Chamber's Ann Smith's opinion about the Rosemont Mine is based upon economic and "mining legacy" issues. To understand some of the reason for the continued resistance to the mine, I would ask her and others to go to the Rosemont area; see and experience the natural functioning system and beauty of this unique and rapidly disappearing type of environment. Then inspect any of our "legacy" open pit mines and notice the complete and utter annihilation of the extraction site, leaving an everlasting permanent, often toxic excavation pits, surrounded by relatively sterile waste. When the minerals have been extracted, these sites will remain in perpetuity.
John Hughes
Foothills
