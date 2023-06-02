I have worked over 20 years in the mining industry in Arizona. My experience includes safety, environment and security aspects associated with copper mining. I was born, raised and have lived my entire life in Arizona. It's always a mystery to me about the concerns raised against mining copper in areas where the copper can be mined safely and in an environmental responsible manner. I find it particularly interesting that the people who live in the Green Valley area are so concerned about the Rosemont Copper mines when they live in the shadows of several substantial copper mines. Afterall, they choose to live there, yet complain about an old/new copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains. My question is why they complain about the Rosemont mines when they chose to live near others. It seems ambivalent and contrary to me. Just my observation. Yes, I do support the Rosemont Copper Project. We need the minerals to continue our progress as an independent country.