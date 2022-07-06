Letter: Minority Rules at the RTA

Thanks Tim Steller for your column on minority rule in Arizona and the U.S. I agree that recent legislative and court decisions do not reflect the will of the majority.

I was disappointed, however, that you missed a perfect example of minority rule here in local government. The PAG Regional Council and the RTA Board, which control the vast majority of federal, state and local funds designated for transportation infrastructure and operations, are minority rule as well.

There are nine votes on the RC and RTA Board, seven votes represent 15% of the population in Pima County and two votes (Tucson and Pima County) represent 85% of the population. Tucson alone represents close to 55% of the population, but is allowed only one vote. How’s that for unbalanced and unfair representation?

The City of Tucson also stands to lose the most RTA funding as the money runs out and costs rise. I hope you’ll keep this in mind when you are asked to vote for RTA Next.

Ruth Reiman

Midtown