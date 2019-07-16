Gila topminnow and frogs in an acequia (irrigation canal) and water flowing in the Santa Cruz River -- hard to believe.
The Mission Garden is doing a magnificent job of recreating the Spanish-era garden from the late 1700s just west of the river, and the acequia adds a final touch that even provides a home for endangered fish.
What's more, after many years of debate about why it would be too difficult, too expensive, etc., water is finally flowing in the Santa Cruz River.
Proof that even in these troubled times good things happen.
Gayle Hartmann
Midtown
