Letter: Miracles
Letter: Miracles

An alcoholic with Cirrhosis, I know of disease. Just tell me the truth and give me the keys.

As we grow older, we learn more about cancer. When my sweetheart was diagnosed, I had no answer.

The UA Cancer Center did everything right, they were so helpful throughout the fight. Professional, courteous, loving and kind.

The finest care a patient could find.

To all the people with whom we came in touch, Shonna and I thank you so very much.

Miracles happen!

Joel Cook

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

