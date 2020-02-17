Letter: Miracles

An alcoholic with Cirrhosis, I know of disease. Just tell me the truth and give me the keys.
As we grow older, we learn more about cancer. When my sweetheart was diagnosed, I had no answer.
The UA Cancer Center did everything right, they were so helpful throughout the fight. Professional, courteous, loving and kind.
The finest care a patient could find.
To all the people with whom we came in touch, Shonna and I thank you so very much.
Miracles happen!
Joel Cook
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.