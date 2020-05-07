Letter: Misguided Officers
I wanted to order food from Seis Kitchen in the Joesler shopping center, as the owners give so generously to the community. On Friday, April 24th, I went to pick up an order and was surprised and dismayed to see three city policeman without masks and socializing well within the six feet recommended. They remained in the restaurant waiting for their order even though an open air patio is available a few steps away. It would seem that the city police would be setting a better example for the community, no matter what side of the political divide they might lean.

Lynne Hudson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

