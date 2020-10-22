 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Misinformation on Proposition 208
View Comments

Letter: Misinformation on Proposition 208

I'm responding to the October 5 column in the Star implying that Proposition 208 raises taxes by 77%. Using my math skills from my public school education, I ran the numbers. First, nobody will have a 77% tax increase! At least 95% of us will have no tax increase at all because we make less that 250K and file singly or less that 500K and file jointly. Looking at a wealthy couple filing jointly, suppose they make 600K next year. Their tax increase will be $10/day, about what they might spend on a daily Starbucks. What about the lucky couple making one million dollars? Their tax increase will be less than 2% of their million? I'm not concerned about the ability of these wealthy households to pay their taxes, but I'm very concerned about the ability of our grossly underfunded schools to provide a quality education for our children. That's what proposition 208 is all about. Right?

Ken Watters

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News