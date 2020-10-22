Letter: Misinformation on Proposition 208

I'm responding to the October 5 column in the Star implying that Proposition 208 raises taxes by 77%. Using my math skills from my public school education, I ran the numbers. First, nobody will have a 77% tax increase! At least 95% of us will have no tax increase at all because we make less that 250K and file singly or less that 500K and file jointly. Looking at a wealthy couple filing jointly, suppose they make 600K next year. Their tax increase will be $10/day, about what they might spend on a daily Starbucks. What about the lucky couple making one million dollars? Their tax increase will be less than 2% of their million? I'm not concerned about the ability of these wealthy households to pay their taxes, but I'm very concerned about the ability of our grossly underfunded schools to provide a quality education for our children. That's what proposition 208 is all about. Right?
Ken Watters
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
