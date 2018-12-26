I went to the Reid Park Rose Garden on Friday December 21 arriving at 9:30am to enjoy the active bloom to find a male groundsperson coming out, pad locking the gate, telling me, " The garden is closed for the season." That was a trip for nothing. The article by Johanna Willett published Sunday 12/23: "A Rose By Any Other Name...Cele Peterson" says the garden is closed starting Dec. 27 not the case based on my recent experience. Misinformation on garden hours when a special event is scheduled and no public notice is made has found me arriving to the garden too many times to have it closed. There is no viable information that is correct on Tucson Parks and Rec website. There has been several news stories in recent times about the beautiful December blooms, Tucson Parks and Recreation is remiss to not assure that this garden is open to those who love roses. Tucson Parks and Recreation is a very frustrating organization with pitiful communication skills.
Dixie Davis
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.