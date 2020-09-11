Letter: Misleading Political Ads

In an AP article written by Zen Soo and published in this paper, Zen stated, Facebook will restrict political ads that sow chaos and spread misinformation. I am asking why aren’t television stations across the country doing the same thing. How can they air ads with misinformation and lies? I am calling on television stations across the country to remove all ads that spread misinformation and mislead the public.
Denise Torkelson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
