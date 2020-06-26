Letter: Misleading Testing Numbers
Letter: Misleading Testing Numbers

On June 16, the Star reported that 7.1% of Covid 19 tests are positive, up from 6.2%. That doesn't sound too bad. However, those figures go back to the beginning of the outbreak. If you look at the percent testing positive week to week, the rate of increase is much higher. Going back eight weeks, the percent testing positive each week changed this way:

April 19: 9% … April 26: 7% … May 3: 5%… May 10: 5% …May 17: 6% …May 24: 9% … May 31: 12% … June 7: 14% … June 14: 21%. (Arizona Dept. of Health Services website)

We were on the road to driving down the number of new cases, until the Arizona stay at home order ended on May 15, which was immediately followed by an explosion in the percentage of tests coming back positive. Alarming.

Donald Reese

Southeast side

