 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Misplaced Arizona Legislation
View Comments

Letter: Misplaced Arizona Legislation

  • Comments

Arizona state legislators began the new legislative session by launching efforts focusing on voter suppression and subversion of election protocols. For example, requiring personal delivery of early ballots as sponsored by Representative Kelly Townsend in SB 1503, requiring notary certification of signatures on ballots as sponsored by Representative Kevin Payne in HB 2369, and increasing the hand count percentage of ballots as sponsored by J.D. Mesnard, such legislation creates deliberate obstacles for Arizona voters in the election process. Add to that Representative Shawnna Bolick’s recent HB 2720 that would allow the Arizona legislature to reverse presidential voting results even after certification as well as give the state legislature complete authority to decide state presidential electors. Rather than meddling with the our state’s existing fair voting practices, I encourage our Arizona legislators to begin discussion and presentation of bills to solve the many significant financial, environmental, racial, and most prominently, pandemic concerns of our state.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News