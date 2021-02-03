Letter: Misplaced Arizona Legislation

Arizona state legislators began the new legislative session by launching efforts focusing on voter suppression and subversion of election protocols. For example, requiring personal delivery of early ballots as sponsored by Representative Kelly Townsend in SB 1503, requiring notary certification of signatures on ballots as sponsored by Representative Kevin Payne in HB 2369, and increasing the hand count percentage of ballots as sponsored by J.D. Mesnard, such legislation creates deliberate obstacles for Arizona voters in the election process. Add to that Representative Shawnna Bolick’s recent HB 2720 that would allow the Arizona legislature to reverse presidential voting results even after certification as well as give the state legislature complete authority to decide state presidential electors. Rather than meddling with the our state’s existing fair voting practices, I encourage our Arizona legislators to begin discussion and presentation of bills to solve the many significant financial, environmental, racial, and most prominently, pandemic concerns of our state.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.