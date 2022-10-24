 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Missing Dr. Thomas Meixner

  • Comments

I did not know Tom Meixner personally, but saw him in meetings once or twice a month over several years and enjoyed his wit and breadth of knowledge. His death is not only a loss for his family, the St. Cyril's family, and his UA colleagues, but also for the entire community. He was a thoughtful, brilliant, generous person, a bright light in our community. We have all lost a little of that light now that he is gone.

And what about the man who extinguished that light? News reports say he attacked his father with a crowbar, tried to strangle his mother, and caused his neighbors to live in fear of him. He couldn't pay his rent. And yet he was able to buy a gun, like the student who shot three UA professors 20 years ago. Whatever we learned from that event didn't save Dr. Meixner this week.

Pat Eisenberg

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News