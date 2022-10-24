Letter: Missing Dr. Thomas Meixner

I did not know Tom Meixner personally, but saw him in meetings once or twice a month over several years and enjoyed his wit and breadth of knowledge. His death is not only a loss for his family, the St. Cyril's family, and his UA colleagues, but also for the entire community. He was a thoughtful, brilliant, generous person, a bright light in our community. We have all lost a little of that light now that he is gone.
And what about the man who extinguished that light? News reports say he attacked his father with a crowbar, tried to strangle his mother, and caused his neighbors to live in fear of him. He couldn't pay his rent. And yet he was able to buy a gun, like the student who shot three UA professors 20 years ago. Whatever we learned from that event didn't save Dr. Meixner this week.
Pat Eisenberg
Midtown
