This morning I flipped to NETO's Tucson as usual and found what I have been dreading: his retirement. To say his departure is a great loss is putting it mildly. He says he is not indispensable, but NETO is about as close as they come to irreplaceable. For me, the best stories were about the Chinese grocery stores, but I always eagerly read all of the tales he wrote that no one else was covering. That these stories have been told in both English and Spanish speaks to the values of our community. In archive, they are, in both languages, an invaluable research tool about Tucson's history and culture.
NETO deserves a break, and I wish him well in retirement. But I know many people will miss him greatly, and I hope we can continue to get the benefits of his insights about our beloved community from time to time.
Robin Blackwood
East side
