Letter: Missing Perspective on a Challenging Issue

  • Comments

I'm disappointed to read "Historic Tucson Barrio..."

Gentrification of Tucson's barrios is undoubtedly a serious issue, but this is misplaced blame and misrepresentation, Ms. Leuders.

Glaringly absent is mention of the massive chain hotel/bar, casting an actual shadow on Barrio Viejo. What has that done for the barrio? The lovely El Minuto has for years served alcohol, a stone's throw from the school... Having been to Exo's Crisol Bar, their service of mezcal is almost a "non-bar" experience. Quiet, respectful, there are no televisions blaring rowdy games, just friends visiting, or attending a mezcal tasting about the culture of agave.

For those of us who've taken the time to see Exo as a walkable, affordable cafe with ethical sourcing, owners who care about staff and respecting barrio history, this bit will not change how we spend our local bucks.

There are plenty of "disrespectful" businesses to target- this isn't one of them. It's like shooting the foot that could actually help promote and preserve the authenticity of Tucson.

Emily Rockey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

