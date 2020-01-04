Letter: Missing recognition of solidarity and gravity of immigration crisis.

Sad to see that in your 2019: The Year in Pictures, you chose to show thirteen sports photos while failing to show how Tucson showed, and continues to do so, solidarity and unwavering volunteer strength in serving more than 12,000 asylum seekers at the Benedictine Monastery and at many local churches in town, families running from devastating poverty and violence in Central America. Also not shown was the indescribable crime of separating babies and children from their parents at the border, a crime ordered by a racist and cruel leader who in an ironical way is followed by some for his stand on pro-life. There are photos worth showing of this despicable act that could have enlightened some viewers as to the cruelty of this administration. The world will someday recognize and try him and his followers as perpetrators of one of the worst crimes of the century, and you could have acknowledged the gravity of this situation.
Cecilia Valenzuela Gee
Midtown
