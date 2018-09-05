Re: the Aug. 31 article "No word on when Sabino shuttles will run or what they'll cost to ride."
It's a disgrace that the Forest Service has allowed the Sabino Canyon shuttle to be shut down. The information provided by Forest Service spokesperson Heidi Schewel is useless. It was the service that chose the new shuttle company. Yet they don't know what the costs would be? Did they attempt to keep the existing company until the legal issues are resolved?
Approximately 100,000 people used the shuttle annually. Ms. Schewel emphasized the attractions of walking through the canyon. What about people who lack the ability to walk or only have limited time? The wording of the Forest Service's website concerning the shuttle is unclear. Finally, what was wrong with Sabino Canyon Tours, who had run the shuttle since the mid '80s, and has excellent on-line reviews? I have taken many houseguests on the shuttle and everybody loved it. No spokesperson from Sabino Canyon Tours was interviewed for your article.
An investigation should be made to determine what caused this shutdown which has denied so many access to this Tucson treasure.
Don Novitt
Foothills
