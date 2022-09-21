Letter: Missing the fun

We have been Arizona Daily Star subscribers for over forty years and appreciate receiving the printed newspaper each morning. It provides news as well as entertainment. With that said, we object to the paring down of less than half the comics, half the crossword puzzles, half the sudokus, and the omission of the cryptoquip. Whether sitting at our own kitchen table or at a senior retirement community (for which Tucson is renown), these jokes and puzzles entertain, stimulate the mind, hopefully keep us from developing dementia sooner rather than later, and make for a fun start of the day.