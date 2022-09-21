 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Missing the fun

We have been Arizona Daily Star subscribers for over forty years and appreciate receiving the printed newspaper each morning. It provides news as well as entertainment. With that said, we object to the paring down of less than half the comics, half the crossword puzzles, half the sudokus, and the omission of the cryptoquip. Whether sitting at our own kitchen table or at a senior retirement community (for which Tucson is renown), these jokes and puzzles entertain, stimulate the mind, hopefully keep us from developing dementia sooner rather than later, and make for a fun start of the day.

We don't need to go online for the USA Today's puzzles; we need what was deleted reinstated.

Sharon and Fred Klein

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

