Letter: MISSION SCHOOL CLOSED

The San Xavier Mission has brought visitors from all over the world,and of course tourist dollars for the City of Tucson. The Mission School has been part of that Historic Gem for a long time, and it adds to the ambiance of that place the moment we drive down the road to the Plaza.And now for economic and other reasons the school is closing. The City of Tucson has been supporting newcomers to the United States. It seems that the Federal Government and Tucson ,with it’s surplus of money should care enough to find a way to support the Mission School to preserve the beautiful traditions that these schoolchildren have contributed to the city and this whole area.